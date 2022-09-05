WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Officials announced on Facebook that the Woodstock Fair is closed due to heavy rains and severe weather.

In their Facebook statement, fair officials wrote, “We had been optimistic that the heavy rain would hold out, but due [to] safety concerns we have decided to close the 2022 #WoodstockFair. All shows are now canceled. Thank you for attending the 161st Woodstock Fair, and we’ll see you next year!”

Heavy rains are expected Monday and Tuesday, and a flash flood warning has been issued until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

