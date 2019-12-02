Workers rally to form union at McDonald’s

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Immigrant workers, who are trying to form a union, are protesting at a McDonald’s in Milford on Monday afternoon.

The fast food restaurant employees are trying to get public support for their cause by coming together at the Interstate 95 service plaza and leafleting about their drive to unionize with 32BJ SEIU.

This is the first public action led by rest stop workers in their effort at franchises across the state’s service plazas on I-95, I-395 and Route 15.

