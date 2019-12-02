Live Now
HAPPENING NOW: Sen. Murphy, gun safety advocates to rally in the nation’s capitol
Closings
There are currently 161 active closings. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Connecticut Style

Workers rally to form union at McDonald’s

Connecticut

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Immigrant workers, who are trying to form a union, are protesting at a McDonald’s in Milford on Monday afternoon.

The fast food restaurant employees are trying to get public support for their cause by coming together at the Interstate 95 service plaza and leafleting about their drive to unionize with 32BJ SEIU.

This is the first public action led by rest stop workers in their effort at franchises across the state’s service plazas on I-95, I-395 and Route 15.

News 8’s Sabina Kuriakose was at the protest in Milford with more details in the video above.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Yale's Peabody Museum of Natural History in New Haven closing for renovations

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale's Peabody Museum of Natural History in New Haven closing for renovations"

West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi sworn in for second term

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi sworn in for second term"

New Haven: Crews battle two-alarm fire

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven: Crews battle two-alarm fire"

House fire in Northford section of North Branford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "House fire in Northford section of North Branford"

Fire in Northford section of North Branford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire in Northford section of North Branford"

Waterbury Green starting to look like Christmas

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury Green starting to look like Christmas"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss