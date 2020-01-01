Workshops planned to help nonprofits boost Census awareness

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Nonprofit organizations in Connecticut have organized a series of workshops in January to help other nonprofit agencies understand the importance of the 2020 Census.

The Count Me in 2020 Workshop Series will instruct organizations and individuals on how they can help ensure that every person they serve or work with is counted.

Workshops are planned in Middletown, Norwalk, Waterbury, New Haven and Hartford in January.

For every resident not counted, Connecticut officials estimate the state loses an estimated $2,900 to other states. That’s money that can be spent on roads, schools, public works and various assistance programs.

The 2020 Census begins in March.