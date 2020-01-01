Breaking News
Pedestrian hit by pickup truck in Manchester
Live Now
Justin Elicker is being sworn in as mayor of New Haven

Workshops planned to help nonprofits boost Census awareness

Connecticut

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Nonprofit organizations in Connecticut have organized a series of workshops in January to help other nonprofit agencies understand the importance of the 2020 Census.

The Count Me in 2020 Workshop Series will instruct organizations and individuals on how they can help ensure that every person they serve or work with is counted.

Workshops are planned in Middletown, Norwalk, Waterbury, New Haven and Hartford in January.

For every resident not counted, Connecticut officials estimate the state loses an estimated $2,900 to other states. That’s money that can be spent on roads, schools, public works and various assistance programs.

The 2020 Census begins in March.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss