Would you like to be paid to have an old refrigerator removed?

(WTNH) — You know the saying, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” For a limited time, a Connecticut company is making this statement a reality.

Eversource will pick-up your old appliance and pay you a $60 rebate by way of safely disposing your dated refrigerator or freezer.

To qualify, you must schedule an appointment between July 1 and October 31, with a pick-up between July 1 and November 30. The great news — if you miss out with scheduling during the limited-time period, you may still be eligible to receive a $30 rebate.

For more information on this limited-time offer, click here.