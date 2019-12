(WTNH) — Wreaths Across America is stopping at several Connecticut ceremonies to honor our fallen Veterans.

Every year, volunteers place wreaths on the graves of those servicemembers.

There are public ceremonies happening in New Britain, Waterford and Middletown, starting at noon on Saturday.

Around the world, more than 2.2 million wreaths will be placed on the graves of Veterans.