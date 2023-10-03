NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Transportation has begun installing wrong-way detection systems across the state.

These installations come after a new state law went into effect on Oct. 1 that would install these systems on at least 120 highway exit ramps that are considered high-risk.

Installations began as early as Oct. 2 and will continue throughout the first week of the month. Below are some of the following locations where CTDOT will be installing the systems:

Route 3 and I-91 Southbound in Wethersfield: Starting Oct. 2 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-81 Westbound Exit 32 ramp in Southington: Starting on Oct. 3 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-84 Westbound Exit 57 HOV ramp in East Hartford: Starting Oct. 5 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 218 HOV ramp in Meriden: Starting Oct. 5 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

CTDOT says modification and extensions could be necessary to the schedule pending weather delays or other unforeseen circumstances.

To learn more about the installation of wrong-way detection systems, click here.