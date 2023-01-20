STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was recognized on Friday for their 2022 contribution to support those devastated by natural disasters.

The WWE, headquartered in Connecticut, made a leading gift of $150,000 to the American Red Cross last year.

Mario Bruno, CEO of American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island Region, said WWE is a valued partner of the organization.

“When Hurricane Ian devastated areas of Florida, WWE quickly stepped up — as they always do — to discuss ways to help,” Bruno said. “Their team moved quickly to amplify our message that immediate support was needed, and they provided a generous annual gift to disaster relief.”

Donations like WWE’s help the ARC provide services in both Connecticut and across the country 365 days a year, including offering shelter, food, financial assistance, and emergency supplies. The funding directly benefits employees, volunteers, supplies, warehouses, response vehicles, computer systems, and technical resources needed to respond to over 60,000 disasters a year.