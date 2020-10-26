Yale conducting ‘randomized’ studies comparing plasma to placebo results in COVID-19 trials

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University has been at the forefront of several COVID-19 related trials. Not just COVID-19 vaccines, but also therapies.

One is using convalescent plasma from patients who have recovered, on those who are sick with the virus. Now Yale is one of five schools doing “randomized” studies comparing plasma results to results with a placebo.

“Out of these studies there have been signals that plasma may be beneficial,” Dr. Mahalia Descruisseaux, Yale Medicine Infectious Disease Specialist.

Early results in the spring showed that the earlier patients receive convalescent plasma, the better. Current studies will reveal actual, scientific results since they have a control.