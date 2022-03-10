NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University and Connecticut State Colleges & Universities (CSCU) announced Thursday they are modifying their COVID-19 safety protocols.

In the announcement sent to the Yale community, university leaders said, as of March 21, masks will be optional except in classrooms and other instructional spaces, on-campus transit vehicles, and healthcare facilities such as Yale Health and Yale Medicine.

Also as of March 21, university gatherings can also take place without the need for approval by Yale’s COVID Review Team (CRT). Leaders said community members and visitors who are fully vaccinated and boosted can attend such gatherings.

As of April 4, masks will no longer be required on CSCU campuses. All weekly testing requirements for employees and students will also end that day, according to the announcement posted on CSCU’s website.

Leaders at both institutions said they will continue to monitor state and federal guidelines and will be prepared to reinstate COVID-19 safety protocols as needed.