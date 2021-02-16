Yale grad student Kevin Jiang laid to rest in State Veterans Cemetery by National Guard

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut National Guard laid to rest one of their own on Tuesday.

Second Lieutenant Kevin Jiang was killed in New Haven on Saturday, Feb. 6. He was a Yale graduate student studying environmental science.

Jiang was buried at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.

Police are still searching for a person of interest in Jiang’s death. MIT graduate student Qinxuan Pan was reportedly last seen in Georgia.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his location.

