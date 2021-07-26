Yale infectious disease physician Dr. Juthani nominated as CT’s next DPH commissioner

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Monday, after a national search, he has chosen a nominee for commissioner for the state’s Department of Public Health.

Yale Medicine’s infectious disease doctor Manisha Juthani has been nominated as the state’s new DPH commissioner. She will officially take on the role on Sept. 20.

In a statement following the announcement of her nomination, Dr. Juthani said, “We don’t know what public health challenges lie ahead for us, but please know that as a doctor and public health advocate I will be there to fight for health as a human right and will be ready to take on any public health challenge that faces us.”

“Dr. Juthani’s background in infectious diseases will be a tremendous benefit to the people of Connecticut as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen our vaccination efforts,” Governor Lamont said. “When seeking candidates to serve in this role, Dr. Juthani came recommended by many top experts in this field, and I am thrilled to have her join our administration. I’m incredibly proud that Connecticut is among the leading states in vaccinating our residents, but as this pandemic continues, we need to implement sound policies that will keep the rates of transmission as low as possible.”

Dr. Deidre S. Gifford has been the acting commissioner for DPH through the COVID-19 pandemic while also serving as the state commissioner of the Department of Social Services. While she will continue her role in the Dept. of Social Services, Dr. Gifford will also be tasked with a new role: Senior Advisor to the Governor for Health and Human Services. She will begin that role right away and will remain on DPH commissioner until Sept. 20.