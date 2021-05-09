Yale Law School Clinic set to release major report on pandemic-era nursing home conditions Monday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale Law School Clinic is set to release a major report on nursing home conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic Monday.

This comes as thousands of nursing home employees from 33 nursing homes across the state are set to strike if the state does not meet their demands including more funding and resources for treating patients safely amid a pandemic.

We’re told the report to be released by Yale describes severe staffing shortages, lack of PPE, and inadequate state oversight.

Senators Saud Anwar and Jorge Cabrera will listen to law students talk about their research Monday. Union workers will also share their experiences in healthcare during the pandemic.