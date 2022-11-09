NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As home improvement sales have gone up during the pandemic, so have the number of people falling off ladders, according to a Yale Medicine doctor.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in people falling from ladders and suffering not really ankle fractures, but they’re more complicated,” said Michael Leslie, an orthopedic trauma surgeon at Yale Medicine. “They’re tibia fractures, heel fractures. Things that are really dramatic differences in people’s lives going forward.”

Each year, he said that 90,000 people fall off ladders and end up in emergency room. Of those, 300 will die.

But when it comes to falls, he said 97% are people working around their home.

“So it does speak to how we climb ladders and what equipment we use and how we do things around our home,” Leslie said.

He’s also seeing people come in who got their foot caught in a ladder, and then fell down head-first.

Before going up a ladder, he recommends stabilizing it. Proper footwear also needs to be worn.