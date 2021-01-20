Yale New Haven Health announces COVID vaccination sites

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Yale New Haven Health System has announced the opening dates for their COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state.
The following vaccination sites are scheduled to open on Thursday, Jan. 21:
- Northeast Medical Group (NEMG), 4A Devine Street, North Haven
- NEMG, 112 Quarry Road, Trumbull
- NEMG, 501 Kings Highway East, #204, Fairfield
- NEMG, 500 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich
- NEMG, 633 Middlesex Avenue, Old Saybrook
- NEMG, 194 Howard Street, New London
The following Health System vaccination sites that are operating in partnership with Yale University will open of Friday, Jan. 22:
- Yale West Campus, 100 West Campus Drive, Bldg. 410, Orange
- The Lanman Center at Yale University, 74 Ashman St., Lot 78, New Haven
The following vaccination sites will open on Monday, Jan. 25:
- Floyd Little Field House, 480 Sherman Parkway, New Haven
- Parsons Center, 70 West River Street, Milford
- The Brunswick School, 1252 King Street, Samson Field House, Greenwich
The following Health System vaccination site will open on Wednesday, Jan. 27:
- Mitchell College, De Biasi Drive, New London
All vaccinations are by appointment only. To make an appointment, click here.
Yale New Haven Health patients who reside outside of Connecticut are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine in the state if they qualify under Connecticut’s guidelines. Those patients can schedule an appointment by clicking here.