NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) signed an agreement to expand its footprint in Connecticut.

Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) reached an agreement with Prospect Medical Holdings to acquire Waterbury Hospital (Waterbury HEALTH), Manchester Memorial Hospital (ECHN), Rockville General Hospital in Vernon, Prospect Provider Group of Connecticut (Alliance Medical Group and ECHN Medical Group) and the Visiting Nurse and Health Services of Connecticut.

The deal includes all health systems’ business, real estate assets, clinic operations, and outpatient services.

“This transaction offers unique advantages to the residents of the communities served and allows for continued patient access to critical healthcare services while being strengthened by the quality-of-care YNHHS is known for nationally,” Yale New Haven’s CEO Christopher O’Connor said.

Yale New Haven Health said the acquisition would return ECHN and Waterbury Hospital to not-for-profit status and continue to provide access to care at their campuses and outpatient care locations.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval.