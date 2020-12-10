Yale New Haven Health, Trinity Health of New England, Nuvance Health joining forces to educate communities on COVID-19 vaccine

Conn. (WTNH) — The public uncertainty about a COVID-19 vaccine has three Connecticut health systems joining forces to educate local communities.

Yale New Haven Health, Trinity Health of New England and Nuvance Health will all work together to educate at-risk residents and vulnerable populations. On Thursday, Yale School of Public Health Physician Stan Vermund spoke to New Haven’s Chamber of Commerce about why a public education campaign is so important.

“My colleagues and I are working very hard on vaccine messaging. We’re going to have to get past the vaccine hesitancy that has been such a plague for us in getting proper vaccination rates. There are many communities that don’t want to get vaccinated.”

Dr. Vermund says we should not expect the public-at-large to all receive vaccination until late next year.