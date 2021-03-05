Yale nurse, who’s been on frontlines of pandemic, gets free makeover from Farmington salon

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s been a long year for everyone, especially those on the frontlines of the pandemic. Instead of pampering patients, a special nurse got pampered.

“I came with a fully open mind,” said Chris Jencik.

As if being a mom of three isn’t hard enough, Chris Jencik is a Nurse at Yale New Haven Health tending to the sickest patients on 12-hour shifts.

“We try to focus on the patient. That’s always been our priority,” said Jencik, of Canton.

And during the pandemic, self-care is far from priority.

“I don’t do anything for myself. I literally go to work come home, get them ready for their day, come back. And I’ve been doing overtime a lot,” said Jencik. “With no visitors in the hospital, we’re right now the front line for the patient.”

So when Gallery Salon in Farmington ran an online contest offering a free makeover to a deserving person. Submissions came pouring in.

“Mom’s nominated, teachers, first responders so we had a variety of people that were nominated,” said Gino Moncada, Gallery Salon, Farmington, Owner.

Chris had no idea her loved ones signed her up. She stood out from the bunch.

“It goes to show just how many people really appreciate what the first responders have done this year. It’s very touching to me,” said Moncada.

This makeover involves more than just hair. It includes a full makeup consultation and mani and pedi.

Chris is still in that chair right now. Tune-into News 8 at 5 to see her transformation.