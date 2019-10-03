1  of  2
Yale police officer involved in controversial shooting cleared in 2nd incident

Connecticut

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Yale police officer involved in a controversial shooting in New Haven has been cleared in a second incident.

Terrance Pollock was investigated for a controversial traffic stop from March.

A man says Pollock grabbed his car keys from the ignition with such force that the key broke.

An internal investigation found he broke no policies.

Pollock was one of two officers who opened fire on an unarmed couple in New Haven in April.

