Yale seeing vaccination rates down by almost 50% and extremely low interest in Johnson & Johnson vaccine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Older people couldn’t get their doses fast enough but for younger people in Connecticut that is not the case.

Leaders at Yale New Haven Health are seeing younger people not stepping up to protect themselves – and those around them.

Yale vaccinated 25,000 people around the state last week, a drop of almost half from the peak of nearly 50,000 vaccinations in one week.

Leaders want to continue to get the message out that the vaccine is safe, preventing people from getting COVID-19 in most circumstances. If a vaccinated individual gets the disease, the severity will be lower and they will experience a shortened hospital stay.

“It’s up to all of us to encourage one another to get the vaccine if not for yourself then for the other people you will protect your elderly neighbors, your family, your loved ones, you will be protecting others as well,” says Dr. Thomas Balcezak, Chief Medical Officer at Yale New Haven Hospital.

A negative trend is being seen with the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, major hesitancy.

“We have about 960 appointments available down in Greenwich at Brunswick, delivering J&J and as of this morning at 8 o’clock there were only 25 individuals scheduled,” says Dr. Balcezak.



And while COVID-19 hospitalizations are down by 50 percent from the levels two weeks ago – Yale’s facilities are near full capacity. Leaders say this is due to people putting off medical care throughout the pandemic. They are now appearing at hospitals sicker, requiring a longer hospital stay.



For now, Yale plans on keeping its many mass vaccination clinics around the state open but may reduce the number of vaccination dates at some point.