(WTNH) -- Connecticut is the home state for many corporations and companies but which ones rank on the top of the list?

Forbes has partnered with Statista to rank its' first-ever: America's Best Employers By State list.

In the top 5:

Rankings were determined by a survey of 80,000 U.S. employees from companies with at least 500 employees. 35 survey questions were asked in regards to the individual's employer including working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image.

See the full list here.

