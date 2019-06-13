Connecticut

Forbes releases list of best employers in Connecticut

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 04:50 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 04:55 PM EDT

(WTNH) -- Connecticut is the home state for many corporations and companies but which ones rank on the top of the list?

Forbes has partnered with Statista to rank its' first-ever: America's Best Employers By State list. 

In the top 5:

  1. Yale University, based out of New Haven, CT
  2. United Technologies, based out of Farmington, CT
  3. Lockheed Martin, based out of Bethesda, MD
  4. Webster Bank, based out of Waterbury, CT
  5. Yale New Haven Health, based out of New Haven, CT

Rankings were determined by a survey of 80,000 U.S. employees from companies with at least 500 employees. 35 survey questions were asked in regards to the individual's employer including working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image. 

See the full list here.

 

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center