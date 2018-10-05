Yankees vs. Red Sox: Which Side is Connecticut on?

The Yankees and Red Sox will meet in the postseason for the first time since 2004 and with that, Connecticut's civil war is back on. As the historically split state is thrown into chaos, it's time to revisit the question: Where do Connecticut's fans lie?

We spoke to a sampling of fans to see where they think the fans' loyalties lie.

"Waterbury, we're divided..." says Neva Vigezzi. James Turner of East Hartford says the same thing about his town. "I don't care for the Red Sox, so I'm definitely going to be pulling for the Yankees"

On the sports bar front, Ailen Gracy, general manager of Tavern in downtown Hartford says they see more Red Sox fans come through the doors, but when she worked at their Farmington location just miles away, they saw more Yankees.

Jeff Dooley, the broadcaster for the Hartford Yard Goats (and New Britain Rock Cats) since 1998 has seen the fan base evolve over the years. Minor league teams for both the Red Sox and Yankees come through Hartford several times each season, so which team draws the bigger crowds? "I've always felt that it's been more Yankees fans for years," Dooley says, "until 2004.... when the Red Sox won the World Series."