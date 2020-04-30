YMCAs struggle to pay bills, look forward to reopening with changes after pandemic

Connecticut

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– Facing a lack of revenue, YMCAs around our state are struggling to pay the bills.

The Valley Shore Y in Westbrook has been around since 1917. They offer child care, after school programs and fitness classes for all ages.

With the doors shut, most employees have been furloughed. Instructors have offered some virtual classes to the more than 4,500 members. They hope to reopen soon but things will be different going forward.

“You know we always say our secret sauce at the YMCA is our ability to engage people, so we expect when we reopen we’re going to have a large virtual component that will be part of what we do. I think there’s going to be a lot of people who are just hesitant to come out and I also think there’s going to be people that have been identified by the local health department as vulnerable population and who will continue to stay home. The other challenge, of course, is how do we take a building that gets 700 or 800 visitors a day and provide services as best as we can and keep people as safe as we can,” said Chris Pallatto, Exec. Director of YMCA.

The YMCA also has popular summer camps that they hope to have up and running in June.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

YMCAs struggle to pay bills, look forward to reopening with changes after pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCAs struggle to pay bills, look forward to reopening with changes after pandemic"

Old Saybrook officers lift spirits amid pandemic in delivering flowers to the community

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Old Saybrook officers lift spirits amid pandemic in delivering flowers to the community"

CT Checkup: Hinka's Cupboard in Middletown feeds those in need with generous donations from the community

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Hinka's Cupboard in Middletown feeds those in need with generous donations from the community"

CT Checkup: Hinka's Cupboard in Middletown feeds those in need with generous donations from the community

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Hinka's Cupboard in Middletown feeds those in need with generous donations from the community"

Ivoryton Town Green goes blue to honor healthcare heroes on frontline of pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ivoryton Town Green goes blue to honor healthcare heroes on frontline of pandemic"

Westbrook manufacturing company provides workers with $55,000 in gift cards to area restaurants

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Westbrook manufacturing company provides workers with $55,000 in gift cards to area restaurants"
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss