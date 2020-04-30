YMCAs struggle to pay bills, look forward to reopening with changes after pandemic

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– Facing a lack of revenue, YMCAs around our state are struggling to pay the bills.

The Valley Shore Y in Westbrook has been around since 1917. They offer child care, after school programs and fitness classes for all ages.

With the doors shut, most employees have been furloughed. Instructors have offered some virtual classes to the more than 4,500 members. They hope to reopen soon but things will be different going forward.

“You know we always say our secret sauce at the YMCA is our ability to engage people, so we expect when we reopen we’re going to have a large virtual component that will be part of what we do. I think there’s going to be a lot of people who are just hesitant to come out and I also think there’s going to be people that have been identified by the local health department as vulnerable population and who will continue to stay home. The other challenge, of course, is how do we take a building that gets 700 or 800 visitors a day and provide services as best as we can and keep people as safe as we can,” said Chris Pallatto, Exec. Director of YMCA.

The YMCA also has popular summer camps that they hope to have up and running in June.