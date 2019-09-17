‘You are enough’: Connecticut highway billboards part of a larger awareness campaign

(WTNH) — Colorful billboards have been spotted along the highways of Connecticut, showcasing messages of hope and inspiration.

Some of these billboards read:

(Photo: Lamar Advertising)

“Today is the day for you to know that you are enough & you always have been”

Photo: Lamar Advertising

“You have survived everything that has been hard. Recognize your strength. Trust your strength.”

These positive affirmations are more than just uplifting words, they are part of a larger campaign spotlighting National Suicide Prevention Awareness month.

Throughout September, Lamar Advertising, the company that owns various billboards across the state, have provided space to spread uplifting messages created by a woman who was personally affected by suicide.

Lamar Advertising was inspired by 26-year-old Nicole Leth, of Kansas City, Missouri, who designed a campaign of affirmation messages after she lost her father to suicide in 2010.

Leth’s mission was to attempt to change someone else’s path through the displays and empower people to save themselves, after realizing that she can’t single-handedly keep someone from ending their own life.

The 26-year-old purchased a single billboard in Kansas City after saving her money. A few weeks later, Lamar Advertising reached out and gave her the opportunity to design a whole campaign that would rotate through their billboards in September.

“We are leveraging our national network to give those who need it hope and to spread messages of affirmation” Lamar Advertising

If you or someone you know needs help today, you can find help at the Crisis Text Line and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. They’re free and available 24/7:

Text “HELLO” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

Call the Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

If you or your friend need help right now, call 911 or go to the closest emergency room.