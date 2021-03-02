You can now renew your driver’s license, ID on Connecticut’s revamped DMV website

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Department of Motor Vehicles website just got a facelift, making essential services easy to do online.

Users can now make appointments, renew a Driver’s License, manage their registration, and more, all on one website.

Governor Ned Lamont announced last month that these changes were coming to the DMV, including the ability to renew Driver’s Licenses and Non-Driver IDs online.

The goal is to make services at the DMV faster and more accessible.

The DMV started revitalizing its service delivery model following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revamped portal is ready to go at portal.ct.gov/DMV.