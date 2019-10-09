Breaking News
You can now vote for the Connecticut Tigers’ new name

Connecticut

by: Suzie Hunter

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– When the sun set on the Connecticut Tigers season this summer, so did the Tigers’ name.

The team is going through a full re-brand and just announced the five finalists for the new name.

“We’ve gotten a lot of suggestions from our fans, crazy ones, outlandish ones,” said Tigers senior vice president C.J. Knudsen, “but at the end of the day it’s going to be something we hope reflects this area.”

The re-branding comes along with the team’s recently signed 10 year lease at Dodd Stadium.

The Tigers brought in the biggest name in re-naming teams: Brandiose, the same company behind the Hartford Yard Goats branding.

“They created great magic up there,” said Knudsen. “We love our neighbors to the north, so we’re going to try to create our own little identity here in southeastern Connecticut and hopefully it’ll resonate in this region.”

Here are the contenders:

  • The Norwich Golden Roses, for the city’s history as The Rose of New England
  • The Norwich Mill Mules, for its rich textile history
  • The Norwich Salty Dogs, for the city’s legendary gritty sea captains
  • The Norwich Narwhals
  • Norwich Sea Unicorns, both for the sea creatures sailors would spot off-shore. 

“The crazier the better for us” said Knudsen.

We spoke with fans who are looking forward to a more local name.

“I’m really excited about it,” said longtime fan Ryan Drzewianowski. “I’ve been coming to Dodd since its inaugural season back in 95, but I’d love to see something tied back to the region.”

You can vote now on cttigers.com. The poll is open until October 18. The team plans to announce the new team name in November.

