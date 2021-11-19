‘You can’t plead self-defense for a fight you started’: CT reacts to not-guilty verdicts in Rittenhouse trial

Conn. (WTNH) — The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse was watched closely around the nation, including here in Connecticut. Rittenhouse is charged with shooting three people in Wisconsin and Friday was found not guilty on all five charges. Here in Connecticut, many people think it’s a double standard.

Lorianny Carrion of Hartford said, “I am really at a loss for words because I really thought he would’ve come out as guilty.”

To the letter of the law, a Wisconsin jury found Rittenhouse not guilty by reason of self-defense.

“I’m a little frustrated in that sense because there is obviously so much evidence that he did do it,” Carrion added. “And he’s not even from that state for those laws to protect him like that.”

“My first reaction was a little bit of stunned silence,” said Professor Robert Sanders LPD, JD LLM with the University of New Haven. He is a retired Navy judge, prosecutor, and defender, and says self-defense is a funny thing, and it is how the jurors interpret it.

“Was he in fact walking around pointing his weapon at people, saying ‘that is somebody I should shoot?’ Sanders asked. “That is his mindset, that is his mindset going in; you can’t plead self-defense for a fight you started.”

Sander says the big surprise is that he walked away from all of the charges. This case has been a tinderbox in the discussion of racial justice protests, guns, law and order, and vigilanteism.

Professor Sanders added, “It was really about recklessness. His self-defense, yeah OK…But you were reckless in your actions toward human life.”

And the prosecution has said they are not happy with the outcome, but they will stand by the verdict.