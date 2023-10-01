NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Spooky bats and harrowing skeletons aren’t the only things active in Connecticut this October. If you look to the sky later this month, you could see a natural phenomenon referred to as a “Halloween fireball.”

The fireballs are actually a part of the annual Taurid meteor shower, which peak in late October. For the best chance of seeing one, look to the Taurus constellation after midnight. Finding a dark place on a cloudless night will also increase the probability of spotting the meteors.

The Northern Taurids are active this year from Oct. 13 to Dec. 2, according to the American Meteor Society. The best viewing days are expected to be on Nov. 12 and Nov. 12 because the Moon will be only 2% full.

The Southern Taurids, which are also visible in the Northern Hemisphere, will be active until Dec. 8 and will peak on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. However, this meteor shower doesn’t produce more than five meteors an hour on its most active days. This shower will appear after 9 p.m.

The Taurids are considered to be “rich” in fireballs, according to the society.

If you can’t wait, the Orionids are active until Nov. 22 and will peak on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21, when the Moon is 37% full. The meteor shower started on Sept. 26. NASA estimates that the Orionids produce about 23 visible meteors per hour in a moonless sky.

See a Halloween fireball? Submit your photos to News 8 below.