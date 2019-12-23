Closings
Young Connecticut police officer dies from heart attack

Connecticut

by: Associated Press

(AP) — A young Connecticut police officer is being laid to rest days before Christmas after suffering a fatal heart attack.

Thirty-eight-year-old Greenwich Officer Justin Quagliani died last Tuesday from a heart attack, according to his family. The funeral is being held Monday at St. Michael’s Church in Greenwich.

The West Haven resident received a commendation for saving a resident by performing CPR. He became an officer in 2015, fulfilling a dream. Quagliani is survived by his wife and 3-year-old daughter, as well as four brothers, a sister and father. 

