Young UConn Husky fan receives an unforgettable surprise from women’s basketball team

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Some players of the UConn women basketball team took a few moments out of their busy schedule to surprise a little girl from Southington.

8-year-old Daniella Ciriello is a fighter because she has to be. On Thursday, the little Husky fan was all smiles when she was told by the players of the UConn women’s basketball team she would be attending their next game this Friday.

Daniella is now on her way to Texas with her mom to watch the UConn women play in the Final Four on Friday. The wonderful surprise is due to Team IMPACT, where they connect college sports teams to chronically ill children.

Daniella battles Thalassemia, a blood disorder where she needs a blood transfusion every three weeks just to live. She says the UConn women are like her family, so when they surprised her on a Zoom call, it was an unforgettable moment for her.

Daniela ciriello/southington husky fan

“I did not know what to say. Thank you so much. I’m just blown away!” Daniela says.