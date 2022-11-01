NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You’ve probably heard that you have a better chance of being eaten by a shark, dying in a plane crash or being struck by lightning than you do winning the lottery — but what about what is less likely to happen?

Bookies.com did the math for you, and despite having a one in 292 million chance of winning the Powerball jackpot and a one in 302 million chance of winning Mega Millions, you’re still more likely to bring home that cash than to have a perfect NCAA bracket.

That chance, at one in 120.1 billion, is more rare than having sextuplets, which is one in 3.939 billion.

What is the most rare of the calculated outcomes? It’s being born, according to Bookies.com, giving you a one in 400 quadrillion chance!

When it comes to what is more likely to happen than winning the lottery, you have:

One in 264 million chance of being eaten by a shark

One in 11 million chance of dying in a plane crash

One in 9 million chance of being struck by lightning…twice!

One in 7.697 chance of becoming an astronaut

One in 662,000 chance of winning an Olympic medal

If you’re feeling lucky, the next Powerball drawing is on Wednesday night. the jackpot? $1.2 billion, the fourth-largest in U.S. history.