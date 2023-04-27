GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut has some pretty awesome animal celebrities in the state, including Jonathan the Husky, Handsome Dan and Juno the Whale.

Over the next few weeks, News 8 is going introduce you to some of the state’s lesser-known animal celebrities. This week’s animal may even leave you squealing with excitement.

From paws–to–hooves, Salmon Brook Veterinary Hospital in Granby treats all kinds of animals. ​

Not all visitors walk in with a smile, most leave with one thanks to a little love from a little pig, called Little Pig.

Little Pig is Salmon Brook Veterinary Hospital’s newest mascot -at 150 pounds, he’s not exactly “little” but compared to his 500-pound siblings, he is the runt of the litter.

Little Pig and his siblings were adopted by Melissa Finn, one of the veterinary technicians at Salmon Brook.

“A local farmer called a veterinarian, looking for a home for some piglets that were just born and had unfortunately lost their mama. He was the runt of the litter, and we didn’t know if he was going to make it. I told him to give me any piglets that needed extra care, so that’s how we got Little Pig,” Melissa Finn said.

With a weaker immune system, Little Pig required more attention as a newborn, so Melissa would frequently bring him to work.

“Because he needed the extra care, everyone got to know him and people have taken a liking to him and have a new appreciation of pigs. He is definitely special, he’s a cool guy,” Finn said. ​

Now the healthy, handsome ham roams up and down the hallways, smiling and occasionally stopping for a snack.

“He loves people, he loves other animals,” Finn said.​

And Little Pig is smarter than your average swine. He will sit, spin​ , or do just about anything for a Samoa!