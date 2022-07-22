WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A fixture in the West Hartford community is getting some support to be moved, rather than taken down.

“Conny the Whale” stands tall outside the Connecticut Children’s Museum in West Hartford. While the museum is planning to move, the fate of the whale was up in the air.

Wherever it ends up, people will know the sculpture’s story.

“Conny has identity and recognition worldwide. Plus, with its 40 years here, it’s become quite an important element in our offering to children,” said Mike Werle, Executive Director of the Connecticut Children’s Museum.

Werle says that even though the museum property has been sold, there’s hope the 60-foot long, 40,000-pound whale can be moved across the street to Trout Brook Greenway.