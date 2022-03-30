KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) – Deer Lake Scout Reservation, which has been a camp for Boy Scouts across the state for decades, has now been put up for sale.

The 250-acre property is for sale by the Connecticut Yankee Council, which runs the Boy Scouts organization here in Connecticut.

News 8 learned that the Trust for Public Land, a non-profit, made an offer of $2.4 million for the property after having an appraisal done. Then, a developer, Margaret Streicker, who is the CEO of Fortitude Capital, put in a counter-offer of $4.6 million.

Streicker challenged Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro during the last election. The Connecticut Yankee Council says it will entertain other offers and could accept a ‘superior offer’ but the deadline for that is on Thursday.

“I’m hoping that they maybe just pause and give it some time to see how these other entities are doing and if they can raise the money that would be magnificent,” said Mark Clifton, former ranger for Deer Lake.

This is certainly an 11th-hour effort to try to preserve the property.