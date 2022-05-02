NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Construction Career Day is back this year after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.

Connecticut’s Associated Builders & Contractors Inc. is holding a career day event on Wednesday May 4 attracting roughly 600 high school students, giving a hands-on look at jobs in the industry.

Chris Fryxell, president of the CT Chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors, shares more about the event and why it is important to encourage interest in the construction industry.

To learn more go to ctabc.org.

