Breaking News
2 injured after car crashes into creek in East Haven
LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Construction excavator stolen from innovation center in Bridgeport

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are trying to find a stolen construction excavator.

The excavator was stolen from the Bridgeport Innovation Center on Connecticut Avenue. It’s an orange Kubota machine and has the company name J.P. Philban right on the arm with shamrock decals on the back.

If you have a tip, you’re being asked to call Bridgeport police.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss