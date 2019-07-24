Construction excavator stolen from innovation center in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are trying to find a stolen construction excavator.

The excavator was stolen from the Bridgeport Innovation Center on Connecticut Avenue. It’s an orange Kubota machine and has the company name J.P. Philban right on the arm with shamrock decals on the back.

If you have a tip, you’re being asked to call Bridgeport police.

