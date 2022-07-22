VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – A construction worker has died after becoming trapped inside of a trench in Vernon on Friday.

Police are investigating after Botticello Inc. employee became trapped inside a trench and dirt collapsed in on him. Emergency personnel and construction workers were able to free the man from the trench and provide medical aid.

The man was then transported to Manchester Hospital by ambulance where he died from his injuries, according to police.

Detectives from the Vernon Police Department and investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating the accident.

The name of the man that died is being withheld by police at this time until his next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Vernon Police Department at 860-872-9126.