4 Connecticut restaurants among top hole-in-the-wall spots in the country

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 05:56 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Everyone has their favorite hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Connecticut, and some of them are being ranked as best in the country!

Four spots in our state made the top 75 on The Daily Meal, a popular foodie website.

The four standouts are Danny's Drive-in in Stratford, Dottie's Diner in Woodbury, Louis' Lunch in New Haven, and Ted's in Meriden.

The Daily Meal classifies a "hole in the wall" as those smaller, authentic restaurants, not necessarily looking for crowds.

And, of course, the food has to be spectacular. 

For the full list, click here.

