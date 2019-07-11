7-Eleven giving away free slurpees on July 11

FILE – In this July 1, 2008 file photo, a 7-Eleven is shown in Palo Alto, Calif. The convenience-store chain is launching a service that lets customers order everything from its trademark frozen drink to a battery charger and have it delivered to a public place like a park or a beach. The retailer told The Associated Press that more than 2,000 7-Eleven “hot spots” including New York’s Central Park and Venice Beach in Los Angeles will be working starting Monday, June 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s that wonderful time of year again – free Slurpees on Thursday, July 11 at 7-Eleven!

The annual giveaway is happening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at stores nationwide.

7-Eleven says it plans to give away roughly 9 million free Slurpees across the U.S. on what it calls the busiest day of the year for them.

If you’re not into Slurpees, there are plenty of other good deals to go around on Thursday.

7-Eleven will also be selling $1 hot dogs, pizza slices, Cherry Slurpee cookies, and Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders.

Thursday’s also a big day as the chain unveils its newest Slurpee flavor – Blueberry Lemonade!

There are a couple other deals in case you’re looking for more free Slurpees.

You can get a free Slurpee coupon valid for 30 days until Aug. 12 if you scan your 7-Eleven app, card, or phone number on the 7-Eleven app after getting your free Slurpee.

You can then get a third free Slurpee by placing a 7-Eleven delivery order through the 7NOW delivery app on July 12.

The chain started offering free Slurpees to celebrate its birthday in 2002 and has continued to the tradition ever since.

7-Eleven first introduced its iconic Slurpee in 1966.