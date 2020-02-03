’90s snack pack, Dunkaroos, return to shelves in the U.S. after nearly a decade away

(WTNH) — Dunkaroos are back after eight years! On Twitter, the food company responded to an old tweet from Kim Kardashian West back in 2018 saying, “Obsessed with Dunkaroos. Please come back!”

Well they are, Dunkaroos responded Monday morning saying, “As you wish.”

Consumers can expect these snacks to return to shelves in summer 2020.

“We’re thrilled to relaunch Dunkaroos in the U.S. after years of it only being available in Canada. For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a kid during that decade. We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ‘90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood.” – Jeff Caswell, President of Snacks at General Mills

The flavors that can be expected are vanilla cookies and vanilla frosting with rainbow sprinkles.

Fans of the company have been reacting on Twitter all day:

Actual footage of me as I eat my 69th case of Dunkaroos a week after they come out pic.twitter.com/GEMIUZ9Ljd — Berto (@TweetsByBerto) February 3, 2020

YESSSSSS childhood dreams are coming back so excited pic.twitter.com/TWJGuMkZeD — DanaB. (@DanaB04) February 3, 2020

One dunk everybody knows the rules https://t.co/DZLmg9IJhD — Dunkaroos (@Dunkaroos) February 3, 2020

In a meeting and, per usual, browsing twitter/ignoring everything happening in this room…. but I just found out dunkaroos are coming back this summer and now I can't hide my emotions. — morgan urtso 🦄 (@morganurtso) February 3, 2020

Netflix and chill? More like Dunkaroos and Disney+. — Catherine Powell (@CatherinePowell) February 3, 2020