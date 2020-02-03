’90s snack pack, Dunkaroos, return to shelves in the U.S. after nearly a decade away

(WTNH) — Dunkaroos are back after eight years! On Twitter, the food company responded to an old tweet from Kim Kardashian West back in 2018 saying, “Obsessed with Dunkaroos. Please come back!”
Well they are, Dunkaroos responded Monday morning saying, “As you wish.”
Consumers can expect these snacks to return to shelves in summer 2020.
“We’re thrilled to relaunch Dunkaroos in the U.S. after years of it only being available in Canada. For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a kid during that decade.
We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ‘90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood.”– Jeff Caswell, President of Snacks at General Mills
The flavors that can be expected are vanilla cookies and vanilla frosting with rainbow sprinkles.
Fans of the company have been reacting on Twitter all day: