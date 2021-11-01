Are high gas prices finally falling? See where CT is on the list of highest gas prices

(WTNH) – Connecticut’s average for a gallon of gas is one cent higher than it was last week, but are prices finally falling?

According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular gas in Connecticut is $3.52, which is one cent higher than last week and $1.37 more than last year. On the national level, AAA says the average price of gas is $3.40.

“Can rising gas prices finally be losing steam?” asked Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast spokeswoman. “That certainly might be happening since we’re seeing a dip in domestic demand.”

If the rising price of crude oil drops, drivers may see smaller prices at the pump, according to AAA.

AAA’s weekly price survey of CT’s six metro regions:

New Haven/Meriden: $3.49

Greater Bridgeport: $3.60

New London/ Norwich: $3.54

Greater Hartford: $3.51

Lower Fairfield County: $3.58

Windham/Middlesex: $3.51

CREDIT: AAA

While California and Hawaii continue to hold the highest prices in the nation at $4.61 and $4.31, Connecticut remained at the 14th spot on the list of highest gas prices in the nation.

