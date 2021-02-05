Attorney General Tong seeks penalties against Eversource for Tropical Storm Isaias

(WTNH)– Connecticut’s Attorney General wants Eversource to pay penalties and provide consumer credits to customers impacted by lengthy power outages from Tropical Storm Isaias.

William Tong says Eversource’s failure to communicate and protect public safety in the storm’s aftermath was “imprudent” and that evidence shows that Eversource failed its customers.

“In simple terms Eversource wasn’t ready and we pay them to be ready. We pay them to manage the risk of extreme weather. They can’t just shrug their shoulders and say, ‘oh well, that was a bigger storm than we thought,'” said Tong.

Tong filed a brief Friday calling the Public Utility Regulatory Authority to take action.