HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– State Attorney General William Tong will testify at a PURA hearing on Friday morning.

The hearing is to examine a request by United Illuminating to increase the delivery charge rate.

Tong is expected to argue that Connecticut consumers can’t afford to pay any more for their utilities. He wants UI to be part of the conversation around controlling and reducing rate-payer costs.

That hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m.