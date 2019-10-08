Best Buy plans to hire thousands of workers for holiday season

(WTNH) — Electronics retail giant Best Buy says it’s planning to hire thousands of people for the holiday-selling season.

Posted on the company’s blog, all of the Best Buy U.S. stores are taking part in a holiday hiring fair.

The national hiring event will take place on Oct. 10 and 11 from noon to 7:00 p.m.

Visit any Best Buy store in the U.S. for an interview. The retailer is accepting walk-ins or you can reserve an interview spot.

You can apply online or in the store with interviews the same day.

