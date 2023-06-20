HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will institute a third-party verification system to clarify terms found on meat packaging like “humanely raised” and “grass-fed” are as advertised.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) called for a change in the system after a recent study showed 85% of claims made to USDA are unsubstantiated or inaccurate.

Blumenthal called for the department to institute an updated system.

“They can’t require that they be raised cage-free,” Blumenthal said. “They can’t require that they’re grass-fed, but they can require that the labels are accurate and truthful. Right now, this system is failing.”

The Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) also implemented new steps to verify claims about how animals are raised.