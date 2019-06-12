Build-A-Bear Workshop announces Count Your Candles Sweepstakes, Pay Your Age limited ticket offer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - To kick off the second year of its successful Count Your Candles birthday program, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. is offering an opportunity to enter a new sweepstakes for the chance to win a birthday party experience and have the chance to participate in a limited ticket offer event to Pay Your Age for a new furry friend at most retail locations in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom*, in stores, from June 24-28.

So, how does it work? Now through Sunday, June 16, members of the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club rewards program that complete a birthday profile in their online account can enter the Count Your Candles Sweepstakes and Pay Your Age limited ticket offer.

Those who are not yet Bonus Club members can sign up for the program and complete a birthday profile in order to enter the Count Your Candles sweepstakes and Pay Your Age limited ticket offer, redeemable in stores only*.

More than 200,000 Guests around the world are expected to receive a Pay Your Age limited ticket. With their ticket, Guests will be able to visit a Build-A-Bear Workshop during one of two redemption periods in the week of June 24 through June 28 and make one furry friend per child present, limit two furry friends** per ticket.

Additionally, ten Guests will win the Count Your Candles Sweepstakes grand prize of a birthday party experience to use any time in the next twelve months valued up to $250.

"At Build-A-Bear Workshop, we love parties and want to help parents create special birthday moments with their children," said Sharon Price John, president and chief executive officer, Build-A-Bear Workshop. "Our Count Your Candles birthday program is designed to increase the accessibility for kids to be able to celebrate their most special day at Build-A-Bear Workshop. We share birthday celebrations with millions of children and their families each year including those associated with our new Count Your Candles Birthday Treat bear, which has become our best-selling bear since its launch last year. We are excited to extend this popular program and kick it off with a new sweepstakes as well as a limited ticket offer giving Bonus Club members the chance to share in what will now be a five-day Pay Your Age ticketed event."

As part of Build-A-Bear's year-round celebration of birthdays, Guests 14 and under who visit the Workshop with a Build-A-Bear Bonus Club member in the month of their birthday can 'Count Their Candles' and pay their age for Build-A-Bear Workshop's Birthday Treat Bear.

Pro Tips:

Adults, parents and guardians are encouraged to log-in to their online Bonus Club account and complete birthday profile details. Once the profile is complete, members will be prompted to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win a birthday party experience. Upon entering, members also will be eligible to participate for a chance to receive a limited ticket offer to Pay Your Age for a new furry friend**, limit two furry friends per ticket; the person(s) wishing to pay their age must be present at the time of purchase.

Non-members can join the Bonus Club and complete their birthday profile in order to enter the sweepstakes and be eligible for the limited ticket offer event.

Winners will be notified by June 21 and be assigned to one of two redemption periods from June 24 to June 28, 2019.

The offer cannot be combined with any other offers.

The Birthday Treat Bear (valued at $14/£14/$ 14CAD ) is available all year long so that children can celebrate in the month of their birthday and 'pay-their-age' for this collectible furry friend.

To learn more about Build-A-Bear's Count Your Candles Sweepstakes and "Pay Your Age" limited ticket offer, visit buildabear.com/PayYourAge To learn more about the year-round Count Your Candles birthday experience at Build-A-Bear Workshop, visit buildabear.com/count-your-candles.

*Offer valid for Bonus Club members or Guests who sign up to become Bonus Club members and complete birthday profile details. Offer valid in stores only. Limit two furry friends per ticket; participants must be present for offer. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada (excluding Quebec) and the United Kingdom, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. No purchase necessary to enter. Some exclusions apply. Cannot be combined with any other offer. While supplies last. Outfits and accessories sold separately. Minimum price $1 (US & Canada) / £1 (UK). Visit buildabear.com/PayYourAge for details.



**Select furry friends may be excluded from the offer