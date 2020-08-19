Cinemark theaters getting ready to reopen in CT

(WTNH) — More movie theaters in Connecticut are getting ready to reopen to the public for the first time in months.

Cinemark movie theaters across the state are set to reopen later this month with more safety precautions and special deals to offer.

Guests are asked to wear a face mask at all times. They may be removed only for eating and drinking.

People from different parties will not sit next to each other. Seats adjacent to booked seats will be blocked off from other moviegoers.

Cinemark is raising the fresh air rate in their HVAC systems to bring more outside air into the theaters. High-touch spaces will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes.

Cinemark will have films both old and new on the marquee. New releases will include “Unhinged,” “The New Mutants,” “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” and “Tenet.”

Classics are making a comeback too: “The Goonies,” “Jurassic Park,” and “Inception,” to name a few. Ticket prices for those movies have been reduced to $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors.

Cinemark is now offering private watch parties. Folks can book a theater for up to 20 guests starting at $99.

The Cinemark Buckland Hills in Manchester is already open.

Cinemark North Haven as well as Cinemark Connecticut Post 14 in Milford will both reopen Friday, Aug. 21.

The Enfield 12 will open on Friday, Aug. 28.