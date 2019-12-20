Connecticut loves French fries; State’s top Uber Eats restaurants and meals for 2019

(WTNH) — Uber Eats has taken food delivery and takeout to a whole new level, especially in Connecticut.
The online ordering platform has processed over 7.2 million orders for residents across the state since its launch in 2016.
Uber Eats has compiled a list of places hungry nutmeggers liked to order from the most in 2019:
- Garden Catering (Fairfield): 20,230 orders in 2019
- Cody’s Diner (New Haven): 19,521
- Duchess Restaurant (Norwalk): 17,194
- Post Road Diner (Norwalk): 16,358
- Andros Diner (Fairfield): 15,950
- Garden Catering (Stamford): 14,545
- Bear’s Smokehouse (Hartford): 14,451
- Wood-N-Tap (Hartford): 14,307
- The Simple Greek (Norwalk): 13,700
- Frankie’s Diner (Bridgeport): 13,345
Garden Catering of Fairfield and Stamford received a combined total of 34,775 orders from Uber Eats users this year.
These are the top 10 foods Connecticut residents ordered through Uber Eats in 2019:
- French Fries: 124,638 orders in 2019
- Poke Bowl: 26,307
- Pad Thai: 26,067
- Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich: 24,851
- Lomo Saltado: 20,751
- Mozzarella Sticks: 20,625
- Buffalo Wings: 16,967
- General Tso’s Chicken: 16,867
- Chicken Tenders: 16,334
- Egg and Cheese Sandwich: 15,050