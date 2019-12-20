Connecticut loves French fries; State’s top Uber Eats restaurants and meals for 2019

Breaking News
(WTNH) — Uber Eats has taken food delivery and takeout to a whole new level, especially in Connecticut.

The online ordering platform has processed over 7.2 million orders for residents across the state since its launch in 2016.

Uber Eats has compiled a list of places hungry nutmeggers liked to order from the most in 2019:

  1. Garden Catering (Fairfield): 20,230 orders in 2019
  2. Cody’s Diner (New Haven): 19,521
  3. Duchess Restaurant (Norwalk): 17,194
  4. Post Road Diner (Norwalk): 16,358
  5. Andros Diner (Fairfield): 15,950
  6. Garden Catering (Stamford): 14,545
  7. Bear’s Smokehouse (Hartford): 14,451
  8. Wood-N-Tap (Hartford): 14,307
  9. The Simple Greek (Norwalk): 13,700
  10. Frankie’s Diner (Bridgeport): 13,345

Garden Catering of Fairfield and Stamford received a combined total of 34,775 orders from Uber Eats users this year.

These are the top 10 foods Connecticut residents ordered through Uber Eats in 2019:

  1. French Fries: 124,638 orders in 2019
  2. Poke Bowl: 26,307
  3. Pad Thai: 26,067
  4. Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich: 24,851
  5. Lomo Saltado: 20,751
  6. Mozzarella Sticks: 20,625
  7. Buffalo Wings: 16,967
  8. General Tso’s Chicken: 16,867
  9. Chicken Tenders: 16,334
  10. Egg and Cheese Sandwich: 15,050  

