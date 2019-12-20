Connecticut loves French fries; State’s top Uber Eats restaurants and meals for 2019

(WTNH) — Uber Eats has taken food delivery and takeout to a whole new level, especially in Connecticut.

The online ordering platform has processed over 7.2 million orders for residents across the state since its launch in 2016.

Uber Eats has compiled a list of places hungry nutmeggers liked to order from the most in 2019:

Garden Catering (Fairfield): 20,230 orders in 2019 Cody’s Diner (New Haven): 19,521 Duchess Restaurant (Norwalk): 17,194 Post Road Diner (Norwalk): 16,358 Andros Diner (Fairfield): 15,950 Garden Catering (Stamford): 14,545 Bear’s Smokehouse (Hartford): 14,451 Wood-N-Tap (Hartford): 14,307 The Simple Greek (Norwalk): 13,700 Frankie’s Diner (Bridgeport): 13,345

Garden Catering of Fairfield and Stamford received a combined total of 34,775 orders from Uber Eats users this year.

These are the top 10 foods Connecticut residents ordered through Uber Eats in 2019: