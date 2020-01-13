Connecticut ranked 33rd best place to retire in the United States

(WTNH) — Connecticut has ranked 33 out of 50 states in the list of top places to retire in 2020 in a new Wallethub study.

According to Wallethub, “26 percent of non-retired adults haven’t saved any money for retirement, though not necessarily through any fault of their own. Even in the most affordable areas of the U.S., most retirees cannot rely on Social Security or pension checks alone to cover all of their living expenses.”

In the study, Connecticut ranks among the ‘Worst WalletHub Taxpayer Ranking,’ and among the best in ‘Highest Life Expectancy’

