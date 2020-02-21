(CNN) – If you frequent the Costco food court for cheap hot dogs and pizza, but you are not a member, you aren’t going to be able to do that for much longer.
Costco says buying items from the food court has always required a membership.
They just haven’t enforced it…. until now.
According to a Costco spokesperson, starting in March, the warehouse chain will require you to have an active membership to visit the food court.
It costs about $60 a year for basic membership.
Latest Stories:
- Childhood sex assault survivors suffer big setback after Judiciary Committee fails to eliminate the statue of limitations to file lawsuits
- Man accused of stealing someone’s identity, using it to open Home Depot card in East Haven
- Yankees hold final spring workout before exhibition games, hold team-building ping pong tourney
- ‘It’s really special to get a handwritten letter’: Yale student pens letters of love for the elderly
- Costco to begin enforcing members-only ban at its food courts