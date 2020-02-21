Costco to begin enforcing members-only ban at its food courts

(CNN) – If you frequent the Costco food court for cheap hot dogs and pizza, but you are not a member, you aren’t going to be able to do that for much longer.

Costco says buying items from the food court has always required a membership.

They just haven’t enforced it…. until now.

According to a Costco spokesperson, starting in March, the warehouse chain will require you to have an active membership to visit the food court.

It costs about $60 a year for basic membership.

