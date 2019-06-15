CT Attorney General urges United Illuminating customers to check bills following rate notice error
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Connecticut's Attorney General is urging United Illuminating customers to check their bills Friday following a rate notice error.
Attorney General William Tong and Consumer Counsel Elin Katz released a statement warning UI customers to check their bills, following an error by UI informing consumers of an inaccurate standard service rate beginning July 1.
This then resulted in inaccurate rates posted by UI on the Energize CT website, and some consumers could have switched to a third-party electric supplier inaccurately believing that switching would save them money.
Consumers who switched to a third-party supplier between May 3 to May 23 will receive a notice in the mail from UI providing accurate rates and a phone number to call for assistance.
Because the new rates are scheduled to go into effect on July 1, no one has yet been overcharged.
Attorney General William Tong released the following statement:
"Electric rates are too high as it is, and no one should be paying more than they need to due to this error. United Illuminating customers who switched to a third-party supplier last month should check their bills right away. If your next cycle rate is above 8.35 cents per kWh, you may not be getting the lowest rate possible. Consumers who want to switch back to the standard service rate can and should ask United Illuminating to reimburse them for any early termination fee. The Office of the Attorney General is here to assist anyone who needs help reviewing their bill and correcting any errors."
Anyone with questions can contact the Attorney General's Consumer Assistance Unit at 860-808-5240, or the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority customer assistance line at 1-800-382-4586.
If you have general questions about your bill for UI, customers may call 1-800-7-CALL-UI.
